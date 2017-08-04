Mary H. (Mader) Lang, former Hays, Kansas, resident, age 92, died Tuesday, August 2, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society-Ellsworth Village, Ellsworth, Kansas.

She was born August 6,1924, in Park, Kansas to Martin and Mary (Basgall) Mader. She married Melchior Lang on November 12, 1945 in Park, Kansas. He died July 11, 2002.

She was a homemaker and a cook at the Quinter Hospital for a number of years. She retired and moved to Hays in 1981. She moved to Ellsworth, Kansas in 2011.

She was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, Hays and a former member of the Ladies Guild. She enjoyed cooking, quilting, dancing and her family.

Survivors include two sons, Tommy Lee Lang and wife, Jeanette, Atlanta, GA; David James Lang and wife, Kerstin, Ellsworth, KS; one brother, Alvin Mader and wife, Esther, Quinter, KS; three sisters, Lillian Mc Dermitt and Esther Befort and husband, James, both of Denver, CO; Angeline Denning, Salina, KS; one sister-in-law – Karen Mader, Kansas City, KS; one brother-in-law, Harold Linenberger, Hays, KS; four grandchildren, Melissa Stroud(Gary), Scott Lang, Chelsea Clough (Josh) and Trevor Lang; nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Raymond Mader, Sylvanius Mader, Herbert Mader; four sisters, Hildegard Wilderman, Rose Dreher, Josephine Leiker, Armella Linenberger; one infant brother and sister, Franiksa and Mary Mader; and one great grandchild, Courtney Stroud.

Services are 9:30 A.M. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 East 13th Street, Hays, Kansas. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays, Kansas.

Vigil service is at 7:00 P.M. Friday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays and from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. Saturday, at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church.

Memorial to St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net