Larks defeat San Diego to advance to NBC WS semifinals

WICHITA, Kan. – Dylan Schneider pitched seven innings without allowing an earned run and Colin Simpson had a two-double to give the Hays Larks the lead as they held off the San Diego Waves 4-2 Friday to advance the semifinals of the NBC World Series.

Frank Leo Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Schneider (5-0) struck out five and walked only one while scattering four hits. After giving up a single followed by a walk with one out in the fourth, Schneider retired the next 11 Waves batters before exiting after the seventh.

Tyler Starks worked around a one-out double and walk in the ninth and picked up a five-out save, his ninth of the season and second in consecutive days.

San Diego (32-15) scored an unearned run in the first on an Alex Weiss throwing error. They added another unearned run in the second to go up 2-1.

The Larks (34-16) scored in the first on a Jacob Boston two-out single. They took the lead for good with three in the third which was highlighted by a Colin Simpson two-run double.

Simpson, Jonathan Soberanes, and Jacob Boston all had two hits.

The Larks advance to NBC World Series semifinals for a second straight year where they will take on the Everett (WA) Merchants Saturday at 9:30 pm . The Merchants knocked out the defending champion Santa Barbara Foresters 6-3 in Friday’s first quarterfinal round game.