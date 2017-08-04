HPD Activity Log Aug. 3

The Hays Police Department responded to 9 animal calls and 18 traffic stops Thu., Aug. 3, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Traffic Stop–800 block E 12th St, Hays; 12:57 AM

Burglary/vehicle–200 block E 25th St, Hays; 3:50 AM; 3:55 AM

Welfare Check–4100 block Vine St, Hays; 9:12 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–19th and Walnut, Hays; 9:19 AM

Theft (general)–200 block Circle Dr, Hays; 12:35 PM

Parking Complaint–500 block E 18th St, Hays; 1:40 PM

Theft (general)–200 block W 37th St, Hays; 9 AM; 1 PM

Disturbance – Noise–1300 block W 43rd St, Hays; 2:20 PM

Phone/Mail Scam–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 3:12 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–800 block Vine St, Hays; 3:25 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 5:05 PM

Domestic Disturbance–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 6:13 PM

Harassment, Telephone/FAX–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:25 PM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–1200 block Pine St, Hays; 12 AM

Disturbance – Noise–1700 block MacArthur Rd, Hays; 11:12 PM

Assist – Other (not MV)–3600 block Vine St, Hays; 11:41 PM