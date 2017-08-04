Hays to participate in Saturday’s Global BIG Latch On

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Local nursing mothers and their babies are invited to join The Global BIG Latch On in Hays Sat., Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. in Aubel Bickle Park, 30th and Sherman Avenue.

Global BIG Latch On events take place at registered locations around the world, where women gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other. Their friends, family and community join the celebration to promote and support breastfeeding.

Cathleen Kroeger chairs the Ellis County Breastfeeding Coalition which is hosting Saturday’s free event.

She recommends getting there a little early to register.

“That’s because the babies will ‘latch on’ exactly at 10:30 a.m. as they will all over the world, in 120 countries. The hope is to set a record for the number of babies being nursed simultaneously,” Kroeger explained.

Following the Latch On, participants are invited to participate in a Stroll-A-Thon. “Bring your strollers, baby carriers and wagons for a walk around the park,” encouraged Kroeger. “Bring your older children, family and supporters. They’re all welcome.”