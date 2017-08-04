Hays Special Olympians take home gold in state softball tourney

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Last weekend was an exciting one for members of The Arc of Central Plains Special Olympics softball teams. It was also a record-setting weekend.

The two Hays teams competed July 28-30 at the Special Olympics State Softball Tournament in Wichita. Both teams came home with gold medals. The wins were even more special because this is the first year Arc of the Central Plains has competed in softball.

Starting a softball program was the idea of Brent Kaiser, the new director of programs and activities.

Thirty-four teams completed in the two-day tourney which is in its 43rd year.

Durham School Services in Salina donated the transportation for the Hays athletes, according to Kathy McAdoo, Executive Director of The Arc of Central Plains. “We are so grateful for their generosity and continued support.”

Health education was offered for the first time at the SOKS State Softball and Golf Tournament.

According to John Lair, president/CEO of Special Olympics Kansas, 115 athletes received information about sun safety, hydration and nutrition. The athletes received t-shirts, water bottles, sunscreen and bags for participating in the tournament.