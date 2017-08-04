Giles joins Celebration as director of student ministries

Celebration Community Church announce this week that Tre’ Giles has been named to the position of Director of CrossCurrent Student Ministries. Giles replaces Nick Eiden who, after completing seminary, has taken a position with Praying Pelican Missions.

Giles was involved in ministry in the past at C3 as a volunteer leader in the church’s college ministry (Encounter) before graduating from Fort Hays State University with a degree in Organizational Leadership.

Following graduation, Giles joined the Peace Corps, where he served for the last two years in The Gambia, a country in West Africa. In that time, he developed and facilitated workshops for teachers, created student curriculum, taught leaderships skills to teens and founded a group designed to give Spiritual support to fellow volunteers in that primarily Muslim nation.

“Tre’ brings with him an enthusiastic love for Christ and an eagerness to share that love with Middle and High School students,” the church said in a news release.