Bernard William “Ben” Kirmer, 85, died August 1, 2017, at Ellsworth County Medical Center, Ellsworth, Kansas.

He was born November 5, 1931, on the farm in rural Odin, Kansas, the son of Andrew A. “Andy” and Stephanie J. “Fannie” (Zorn) Kirmer.

Ben served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Corporal and rifle instructor.

A longtime resident of the Dubuque and Claflin area, Mr. Kirmer was a lifelong farmer and stockman in the Dubuque area and a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had a great love of farming that he passed down to his children, and he helped on the farm until his recent health issues.

Ben was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin, Kansas, and a former member of St. Catherine Catholic Church, Dubuque, Kansas. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Odin Council #2630.

On June 14, 1958, he married Shirla A. Moore in Larned, Kansas. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2010.

Survivors include: sons, Gary Kirmer and wife Patricia, Alan Kirmer and wife Kathy, both of Claflin, Kansas, Dennis Kirmer and wife, Jan of Hays, Kansas, and Marvin Kirmer, and wife Bobette of Claflin, Kansas; daughters, Rita Stueder and husband Alan and Lora Zink and husband Joe, all of Claflin, Kansas; a sister, Irene Carlisle of Woodward, Oklahoma; brothers, Andy Kirmer and wife Lyn of Rogers, Arkansas and Richard “Dick” Kirmer and wife Nancy of Hoisington, Kansas; and 19 grandchildren, Rachel Dolechek, Megan Niedens, Brogan White, Norel Kirmer, Carson Kirmer, Brandy Kirmer, Kyle Kirmer, Kalee Kirmer, Sarah Stueder, Cindy Stueder, Tim Stueder, Abby Stueder, Nathan Zink, Neil Zink, Nicole Koelsch, Natalie Bieberle, Drew Kirmer, Kade Kirmer, and Benn Kirmer; and 12 great grandchildren and several more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, a brother, Edwin Kirmer and a sister, Viola Bennett.

Vigil service followed by Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 7: 00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Claflin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, celebrated by Father Terrance Klein. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Dubuque.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and after 6 pm at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Dubuque Heritage Association or Claflin Ambulance Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.