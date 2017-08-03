Youth Outdoor Festival in Hays August 19

KDWPT

ELLIS – If you’re interested in introducing your child to the world of shooting sports, hunting, fishing and other outdoor-related activities, head out to Hays on August 19 for the 20th Annual Youth Outdoor Festival.

Hays area businesses, conservation groups and shooting sports groups have teamed together to offer a free day of target shooting and outdoor activities for youth 17 and younger and your family is invited to attend. The event will be held Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hays City Sportsman’s Club, located 1/4 mile north of I-70 Exit 157.

Youth will learn the ins and outs of trap and skeet shooting, archery equipment, air rifles and BB guns, muzzleloaders, small-bore rifles, and more. There will also be a casting competition, paintball target shooting, and a furharvesting demonstration.

Youth will be closely supervised at each station by experienced volunteer instructors, and all equipment will be supplied. Hunter Education certification is not required, however, youth are required to be accompanied by an adult.

There is no cost to attend and families can register onsite the day of the event.

A free lunch will be provided courtesy of Eagle Communications and the Hays Chapter of Pheasants Forever. Youth will also have chances to win prizes, including guns, fishing tackle and other outdoor equipment.

For more information, contact Kent Hensley at 785-726-3212 or Troy Mattheyer at 785-726-4212.