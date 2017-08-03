Hays man going back to prison on drug, gun charges

BARTON COUNTY – An Ellis County man was sentenced to 40-months in prison during a July 28, appearance in Barton County District Court, according to a media release Thursday from County Attorney Amy Mellor.

In May, Brandon Thomas Finnesy, 28, Hays, was convicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On February 3, 2017, Finnesy was involved in a chase with two other subjects that resulted in a crash into a tree row along a creek near U.S. 281 Highway near Northeast 80 Road in Barton County. At the time of arrest, Finnesy was wanted by the United States Marshals Service on charges of escape from custody. Finnesy was also booked that night for kidnapping, criminal threat, criminal possession of explosives, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Sarah Smith-Orr and Lee Jacobs were also involved in the incident and arrested, according to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office.

Finnesey has previous convictions for Burglary, Drugs, Criminal Threat and Forgery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.