Sunny, warm Thursday

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

SaturdayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday NightA 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 59.

MondayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.