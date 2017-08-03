Mary H. (Mader) Lang, former Hays, Kansas resident, age 92, died Tuesday, August 2, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society-Ellsworth Village, Ellsworth, Kansas.

Services are 9:30 A.M. Saturday, August 5, 2017, at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 East 13th Street, Hays, Kansas. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays, Kansas.

Vigil service is at 7:00 P.M. Friday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays and from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. Saturday at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church.