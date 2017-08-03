Martha Martin, age 86, of WaKeeney, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital – Long Term Care, WaKeeney. She was born April 3, 1931, in Stoneham, Colorado, to Jerome Camelius and Emma Anna Marie (Cnockaert) Dupont.

Martha was a graduate of Stoneham High School in Colorado. On October 14, 1950, she was united in marriage to Edward J. Martin, Sr., in Sterling, Colorado. He passed away on December 10, 2006. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage together. She was the first Madam President of the F.O.E. #3774. Among her many hobbies, Martha enjoyed reading a good book, keeping up with current events by reading the paper from cover to cover, crocheting, embroidering, and sewing. She and her family were very musically inclined. She enjoyed playing the accordion in the family band. Famous among family and friends for her talent in the kitchen, fried chicken was one of her favorite dishes. Martha will be dearly missed by many.

Survivors include her three children, Edward Joseph (Marlene) of Great Bend, Patricia “Pat” Kay (Richard) Lovin of Ellis, and Anthony “Tony” Wayne (Lucy) of WaKeeney; nine grandchildren, Erin Rochele (Jonathan) Martin, Kathleen “Kathy” (Mark) Zahn, James A. (Bonnie) Brungardt, Scott Lovin, Danielle (Joe) Anderson, Bill Lee (Skyler) Hankins, Richard (Erin) Martin, and Kimberly “Kim” (Terry) Jukes; numerous great-grandchildren; three brothers, John Dupont of Ft. Lupton, Colorado, James L. Dupont of Sequim, Washington, and Donald J. Dupont of Montevallo, Alabama; and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ed; an infant daughter; a brother, Ernie; and a sister, Margaret.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 7, 2017, at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney. Burial will be in the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney.

Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Martha Martin Memorial Fund. Donations made to the fund may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.schmittfuneral.com.