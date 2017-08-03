Larks hold off Studs to advance to NBC World Series quarterfinals

WICHITA, Kan. – The Seattle Studs had scored 20 runs in their first two games at the NBC World Series. Walter Pennington and Tyler Starks combined to hold the Studs potent offense to one run and the Hays Larks had just enough offense for a 3-1 win to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.

Frank Leo Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Larks (33-16) finished 2-1 in pool play and will take on the San Diego Waves at 3:30 pm Friday. San Diego went 3-0 in pool play with a come from behind 3-2 win over the USA National Team Thursday.

Pennington (3-2), who will be a sophomore at Colorado School of Mines, held the Studs (38-9) to one run on five hits with a season-high six strikeouts and only one walk over eight innings. Tyler Starks allowed a couple of hits in the ninth but got a pup up to end the game for his eighth save.

The Larks scored two in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Trey Ochoa and a fielder’s choice from Ke’one Givens. Colin Simpson’s two-out single scored Ochoa in the sixth for a 3-1 lead.