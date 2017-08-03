HPD arrest log, July 31 to Aug. 2

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Garland Ray Mbaneme, 29, Hays, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 2500 block of Vine on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Larisa Brooke Smith, 22, Hays, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. July 31 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to report an accident with an unattended vehicle.

Andrue Collin Templeton-Dixon, 18, Hays, was arrested at 1:47 a.m Aug. 2 in the 500 block of West Seventh on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Hunter Alan Brown, 21, Russell, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 500 block of Elm on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.