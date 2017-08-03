Gay former Kansas mayoral candidate says he got threats

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who was Topeka’s first openly gay mayoral candidate says he received death threats during his unsuccessful primary campaign.

A day after failing to advance to the November general election in the five-candidate race, Chris Schultz told the Topeka Capital-Journal on Wednesday that the threats he suspects were related to his sexual orientation were “kind of traumatizing.”

Schultz says said he didn’t report the threats he received by text and email to law enforcement in an attempt to avoid thinking about them.

Michelle De La Isla and Spencer Duncan moved on to the general election. Schultz finished third.

De La Isla callsthe threats “horrendous” and said she’s “very sorry to hear Chris experienced that.” She called Schultz “a great person” who “ran a wonderful campaign.”