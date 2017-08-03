Enrollment ends today for USD 489

Today is the last day to enroll in person for Hays USD 489.

As of this morning, Hays had 740 students that were still needing to be enrolled. If you want to take advantage of centralized enrollment, school officials will be available until 5:30 pm today at the Hays High School cafeteria. Enrollment is also available online.

Holy Family enrollment also will be today from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school’s cafeteria. Thomas More Prep-Marian students will enroll Tuesday and Wednesday in the TMP dining hall.