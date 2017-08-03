Duck Derby success for Big Brother Big Sisters; Zenda Weir wins car

About 2,500 toy ducks raced through the Hays Aquatic Park Wednesday night for one lucky duck sponsor’s chance to win a car.

The grand prize for winning the Duck Derby was a 2015 Chevrolet Spark, a collaboration between James Motor Co., Hays Chevrolet, Auto World, Car Zone, Lewis Automotive Group of Hays, Happy’s Auto and Mid Kansas Auto Auction.

The grand prize winner was Zenda Wier. She did not make herself known last night, but the winner did not have to be present to be awarded the prize.

The second-annual Hays Duck Derby benefited Ellis County Big Brothers Big Sisters. Jenny Bates, Big Brothers Big Sisters area director, said the event was a great success. They were still tabulating the final duck count and dollar amount raised Wednesday night, but Bates said the event was at least as successful as last year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is mentoring organization. It has been in Ellis County since 2000. Children are matched one-on-one with a Big Brother, Big Sister, a couple, or family match. Volunteers are asked to meet with their match once a week to give encouragement.

You can learn more by visiting the Ellis Bigs Facebook here.

In addition to the Duck Derby, children 12 and younger were able to buy baby ducks for $2 each for the Duck Dash with kid-friendly prizes. The children were able to keep a duck if they wished.

Those winners are listed below:

April Escilman, Happy Meal every week for a year from by McDonald’s

Lakin Daugnerty and Annabell Barenberg, a bicycle each from Carrico Implement

Isabella Unrein, Toy combine, Case IH

Waylon Pray, one-year family membership to the Sternberg Museum from Sternberg Museum

Jaymeson Wickham, season pass to Hays Aquatic Park from Hays Aquatic Park

Laken Pasek, eight miniature golf passes from Precision Valley

Logan Schoenberger, free family night out bowling from Centennial Lanes

Catherine Caines, yellow duck alarm clock from Jim Huenergarde

Carter Graham, inflatable duck, Big Brothers Big Sisters

Other winners included: Josiah Grizzle, Vaida Randa, Taegan Shannon, Tavis Crawford, Jack McMurtrie, Lil Kingsley, Finn Nicholson-Crottg, Ryleigh Kuehl, Mania Valencia, Jacob Schaffer, Lexi Briton, Cooper Goodrow, Cadee Schmidt, Emersyn Copper, Lila Meinhardt, Logan Schoenberger, Wyatt Dobson, Callon Moeder, Emily McEwan and Nora Andrews

In between duck heats, three heats of the Hays ‘Merica Cardboard Regatta Challenge were raced in the aquatic park lap pool.

LDI won Best of Show for its boat in the design of an ag sprayer.

The Spirit Award was given to John L. Farmer.

The Titanic Award was given to Wal-Mart as their boat never was really successfully launched.

The winner of the first heat was Glassman, the second heat winner was John L. Farmer and the third heat winner was Western Well.

Western Well won the regatta in a time of 41 seconds followed by John L. Farmer in 44 seconds and Glassman in 56 seconds.

Midwestern Pipeworks provided hot dogs for a free-will donation to the Bigs program, and other volunteers ran free Quacktivities kids games.

This year’s presenting sponsor was Eagle Communications.