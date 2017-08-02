Sunny, warmer Wednesday



Today Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

ThursdayA 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northeast after midnight.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

SaturdayA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday NightA 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

SundayPartly sunny, with a high near 83.