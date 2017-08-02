Police: 2 adults, teen hospitalized after shooting at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Just after 1a.m., police were dispatched to a shooting at a home in the 2900 Block of SE Highland CT., in Topeka, according to a media release.

Upon arrival, police found a man, woman and teenage boy with gunshot injuries, according to a media release. Detectives and K-9 responded to process the crime scene. Police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.