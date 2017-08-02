Phillip “Phil” Grady Krueger passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017 surrounded by family at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was 58.

Phil was born May 24, 1959 to Marilyn Louise Krueger in Russell, Kansas. He grew up on a ranch in rural Woodston, Kansas and later moved to Stockton, Kansas, where he graduated high school in 1977. Phil attended Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas before transferring to the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas where he completed a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

He met and married Lisa Quakenbush in Hays in 1982. They moved to Topeka, Kansas in 1983 where Phil entered law school at Washburn University, earning his Juris Doctor degree in 1986. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1987, Parker, Arizona in 1988, and Lake Havasu City, Arizona in 2001.

Phil practiced law from 1988 until his retirement in January. He worked in Parker with the Law Office of John Churchill from 1988–2000. He opened his own firm in Lake Havasu City in 2000.

Phil was a board member for the Lake Havasu Historical Society, and during his time in Parker was President of the La Paz County Respite Foundation. He loved his Kansas University Jayhawk basketball team and was a lifetime Kansas City Chiefs fan. The Krueger family had its origins in the independent oil production industry and this was also a passion throughout his lifetime.

Survivors include wife, Lisa; daughter, Kimberley (David)Rome; grandchildren, Tyler Barrett, Ashley Barrett, Hayden Rome, and Colton Rome, all of Lake Havasu City; sister, Michelle (Leon) LeSage, Pretty Prairie, Kansas; brother, Kelley Chesney, Wichita, Kansas; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, Harold and Yvonne Krueger, aunts, Cynthia Krueger and Patty Krueger, uncle and aunt Vance and Mildred Paschal, and cousins Lane Miller and August Krueger.

A celebration of life of Phil’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. in the Convention Center at London Bridge Resort.

Services were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.