NAMI Hays reunion potluck dinner Aug. 13

NAMI Hays families, friends and F2F alumni are invited to a NAMI Hays Reunion potluck dinner Sun., Aug. 13, 4 to 7 p.m. at the NAMI Hays Resource Center for Life Experiences, 2900 Hall, Hays.

Fried chicken, drinks and tableware will be provided. Bring a side dish or dessert and yourselves!

A hands-on activity “Relieving Stress Through Art and Meditation” will be conducted by Fort Hays State University professors Amy Schmeirbach and and Eugene Rice.

RSVP by Wed., Aug. 9 to namihays@gmail.org or 785-259-6958.