Longtime Stockton medical provider to retire

STOCKTON – Local medical provider, Genny Robben-Rahjes, announces her upcoming retirement this August. A reception in her honor will be held 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, August 11 at the Stockton Medical Clinic (SMC) 107 S. Spruce.

Robben-Rahjes, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Fort Hays State University and her Nurse Practitioner certificate from the University of Kansas. After working in Smith Center, Phillipsburg, Hays and Osborne she began working with the providers at Rooks County Health Center in 2003 before practicing at the newly opened SMC in 2011.

Along with many others, Robben-Rahjes played an important role in making SMC a reality stating, “It had always been my ultimate goal for a quality health clinic in Stockton.” She and her husband Leonard donated the land for SMC and pitched in with fundraising to build the facility. She recalls preparing theme meals as fundraisers which filled the Parish Hall in Stockton to capacity and talking individually to potential donors about the need for a clinic.

Robben-Rahjes’ most vivid memories are of the sacrifices made by donors of limited means. She recalls a little girl who was standing with a group of potential donors. On hearing Genny’s passion for the project the child piped up, “I have 50 cents,” which she immediately offered. Another time a single mother of six gathered three large garbage bags full of aluminum cans for the cause. “I know she needed that money for her family, but she wanted to do anything she could to give back to her community,” said Robben-Rahjes.

Community and family have been a driving force in Robben-Rahjes’ work at SMC. “It’s amazing all these good people in this community and this county came together to make this (SMC) a reality. The community has been outstanding,” she said, adding “and my patients are so much more, they are part of my family.”

Retirement doesn’t look to be any less busy for Robben-Rahjes. She will be working on the farm near Kensington, gardening, cooking and doting on her granddaughter. Mission work for her church is also in the future.

The entire community is invited 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, August 11 at SMC, 107 S. Spruce, to honor Robben-Rahjes for her years of dedicated and compassionate care giving in Rooks County. Refreshments will be provided.