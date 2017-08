I Feel Like a Teepee

Fred walks into the doctor’s office one day and says to the

doctor, “Doc, I don’t understand what’s going on with me.

It’s really strange, sometimes I feel like a teepee, and sometimes I

feel like a wigwam.”

To which the doctor says “I wouldn’t worry about it, Fred, you’re

just two tents.”

