Healing Hearts in Hays Aug. 10

This program provides support for immediate family members who are healing from the death of a child in their lives.
It is offered in a safe, confidential but friendly and informal environment where parents, grandparents and siblings can connect with others who understand the journey toward healing after the loss of a child.
The group focuses on identifying each individual’s personal strengths in helping them chart their healing journey according to their own situation and needs.
When: Thursday, August 10, 2017
Gathering: 7:00 p.m.
Center for Life Experiences
2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601
For more info:
Ann Leiker – Coordinator – Call/Text 785-259-6859
Doris Schmidt – 785-735-2578