Healing After Loss group meets Aug. 8 & 22

Healing After Loss-Hays group will meet Tue., Aug. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Thirsty’s Bar & Grill, 2704 Vine for dinner and Tue., Aug 22, at 5:30 p.m. at JD’S Chicken, 740 E. 8th, followed by a gathering both nights at 7 p.m. at The Center for Life Experiences, 2900 Hall.

There will be no Lunch Bunch meetings until Sept. 2017.

Offering hope, encouragement and understanding to those who have had an adult loss such as a spouse, parent, sibling or friend in their lives.

For more information, contact Ann Leiker, 785-259-6859 or ccfpc@ruraltel.net.