Hays school board receives two applications for vacant seat

The Hays USD 489 school board has received two applications for a vacant board seat.

Greg Schwartz

Tina Zimmerman and attorney Greg Schwartz of Schwartz & Park submitted applications as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Schwartz was elected to the Hays school board in 2007 and served three terms, according to his law practice website. He has also served as president of the USD 489 Foundation for Educational Excellence.

The school board will discuss the applications at its meeting Monday.

The seat was vacated in July by Sarah Rankin when she moved out of state. There are two and half years left on Rankins’ term.

  • Teresa Maria Schrant

    I fully endorse Greg Schwartz. As he has already demonstrated, he is not easily intimidated and will ask the hard questions. We need someone who can present logical alternatives to the constituents.