Hays school board receives two applications for vacant seat

Hays Post

The Hays USD 489 school board has received two applications for a vacant board seat.

Tina Zimmerman and attorney Greg Schwartz of Schwartz & Park submitted applications as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Schwartz was elected to the Hays school board in 2007 and served three terms, according to his law practice website. He has also served as president of the USD 489 Foundation for Educational Excellence.

The school board will discuss the applications at its meeting Monday.

The seat was vacated in July by Sarah Rankin when she moved out of state. There are two and half years left on Rankins’ term.