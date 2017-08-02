HALOS meets Aug. 9 & 23 in Hays

Healing After Loss of Suicide (HALOS)
This program offers family members and friends of those who have lost a loved one to suicide a place to connect with others who are dealing with this highly specialized grief recovery process. Like all the other grief support programs, HALOS is offered in a confidential and safe but informal environment.
When: Wednesday, August 9 , 2017
Dinner: TK’s Smokehaus – 5:30 p.m.
109 W. 7th St.
Gathering: 7:00 p.m.
Center for Life Experiences
2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601
When: Wednesday, August 23 , 2017
Dinner: Pasta Jay’s Restaurant – 5:30 p.m.
109 W. 7th St.
Gathering: 7:00 p.m.
Center for Life Experiences
2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601
For more info:
Ann Leiker – Coordinator – Call/Text 785-259-6859