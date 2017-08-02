HALOS meets Aug. 9 & 23 in Hays

Healing After Loss of Suicide (HALOS)

This program offers family members and friends of those who have lost a loved one to suicide a place to connect with others who are dealing with this highly specialized grief recovery process. Like all the other grief support programs, HALOS is offered in a confidential and safe but informal environment.

When: Wednesday, August 9 , 2017

Dinner: TK’s Smokehaus – 5:30 p.m.

109 W. 7th St.

Gathering: 7:00 p.m.

Center for Life Experiences

2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601

When: Wednesday, August 23 , 2017

Dinner: Pasta Jay’s Restaurant – 5:30 p.m.

109 W. 7th St.

Gathering: 7:00 p.m.

Center for Life Experiences

2900 Hall St., Hays, KS 67601

For more info:

Ann Leiker – Coordinator – Call/Text 785-259-6859