Gove Co. Medical Center annual charity golf tourney will be this month

GRINNELL — Just a few days until Gove County Medical Center hosts the second annual charity golf tournament “Swing Into Healthcare 2017” on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Grinnell Cow Paddy Golf Club, North Third, Grinnell. The two-person scramble tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration and meeting some patients who have benefitted from the therapy. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m.

This year’s theme is “We Can-cervive!” The funds will pay cancer exercise rehabilitation for cancer patients receiving therapy at GCMC. The rehabilitation is developed through evidence-based research, which indicates that monitored aerobic activity fights chemotherapy toxins, builds strength and balance, decreases pain and cancer related fatigue, and improves quality of life.

The $90 entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, one mulligan per team, lunch and prizes.

Sponsorships also are still available. To sponsor or register to golf, call Carolyn Nelson or Valerie Schneider at 785-754-3341 or visit our website at www.govecountymedicalcenter.org.

