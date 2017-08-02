Get your ducks in a row for tonight’s BBBS Duck Derby

SUBMITTED

Ducks are still available to buy for tonight’s Duck Derby for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County. The ducks can still be purchased online today until 2 p.m. at www.haysduckderby.net.

After that, they will be available for purchase in person at the Hays Aquatic Park. 300 Main, from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m. You, and your duck, could win the grand prize of a 2015 Chevy Spark. The car is donated by:

James Motor Company

Hays Chevrolet

Car Zone

Auto World

Lewis Automotive Group of Hays

Happy’s Autos

There will be thousands of ducks racing down the lazy river. Prizes will be awarded to the first 10 ducks crossing the finish line.

Also, local businesses will build boats made only of cardboard and duct tape for the “Hays ‘Merica Cardboard Regatta”. It will be a lot of fun cheering on your favorite boat, maybe watching some sink, and some hopefully crossing the finish line!

Learn more at www.haysduckderby.net.