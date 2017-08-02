Darrell Duane Javens, 60, of Russell, Kansas, died on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at the Russell Regional Hospital Emergency Room in Russell, Kansas.

Darrell was born on November 04, 1956, in Oroville, California, the son of Melvin D. and Ruth M. (Willis) Javens. He grew up in Oroville, California and graduated from Oroville High School. He attended Butte College and was trained in firefighting. He was a member of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He worked as a firefighter for most of his life and reached the rank of Chief. He was united in marriage to Dolores L. Charter on July 18, 2003, in Reno, Nevada and moved to Russell in 2007. He was a member of the 2nd Baptist Church in Russell. He enjoyed woodworking, driving, being in the mountains, outdoors, cooking and helping people in need in his community. He was a loving father who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids.

Surviving family include his son Leslie Javens of Russell, Kansas; daughters Malissa Pacheco (Jesus Depaz) of Houston, Texas, Kathy Moss (Brian) and Kristina Javens all of Oroville, California; son Brandon Kervin (Misty) Oroville, California, step-daughter Sheila Ogilvie-Funk (Clarence) of Russell and step-son Paul Corwin of Russell and numerous grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Johnny and Terry Javens and stepson Brian Brackenbury.

A memorial service to celebrate Darrell’s life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 05, 2017, at the 2nd Baptist Church in Russell. Cremation has preceded the service and burial of the cremains will take place at the Cherokee Cemetery in Cherokee, California at a later date. Memorials can be given to the 2nd Baptist Church in Russell and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the arrangements.