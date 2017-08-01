Unseasonably cool overnight low in Hays

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Monday night in Hays was cool enough to sleep with the windows open.

According to the official statistics from the K-State Agricultural Research Center, the overnight low on the last day of July dipped to 57 degrees. Monday’s high was just 73 degrees.

That’s considerably cooler than the temperatures one year ago when the high temperature was a more normal 101 degrees and the overnight low was 68 degrees.

It wasn’t even close to a record low for July 30 in Hays. That was 48 degrees back in 1908.

This will be a cool week in Hays with intermittent showers. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a forecast high of 88 degrees.