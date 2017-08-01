Tigers picked fifth in MIAA Football Preseason Polls

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State was tabbed fifth in both the MIAA Preseason Coaches and Media Polls on Tuesday (Aug. 1), released during the annual MIAA Football Media Day. Once again, the event was held Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City and the Division II National Championship Football Game.

Fort Hays State finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the MIAA standings last year alongside Pittsburg State and Washburn, so both the Coaches and Media Polls reflect the final standings from the regular season last year. However, Pittsburg State was the only of school of the three that did not participate in a postseason game last year.

Fort Hays State won the Heart of Texas Bowl, 45-12, over Eastern New Mexico for the program’s first-ever postseason game win, while Washburn fell in the Mineral Water Bowl to Bemidji State 36-23. Fort Hays State has now enjoyed an 8-4 record each of the past two seasons, making bowl appearances both years and tying the program record for wins in a season. The Tigers continue to eye their first trip back to the NCAA Playoffs since the 1995 season on the cusp for two straight years, but may need a record-setting season of wins to do so in the perennially tough MIAA.

Offensively, the Tigers return starting quarterback Jacob Mezera who enters his junior season. Mezera threw for 2,541 yards and 19 touchdowns last year, while breaking the school record for completion percentage with a 63 percent success rate. Senior Kenneth Iheme returns to the backfield, finishing last year with 526 yards on the ground and 176 yards receiving. Sophomore Charles Tigner also poses a strong threat with the ball in his hands after 453 receiving and 178 rushing yards in 2016. Layne Bieberle emerged as a strong deep threat through the air last year, finishing with a team-best 506 receiving yards. Mezera, Iheme, and Bieberle gained All-MIAA honors last year.

The Tigers were sound defensively last year, ranking second in the MIAA in points allowed per game (21.3) and total yards allowed per game (363.6). Only national champion Northwest Missouri State was better in both categories. Leading the defensive side of the ball are All-MIAA selections Nathan Shepherd and Jose Delgado. Shepherd was also tabbed with All-America honors by one organization and has been a presence on the interior of the defensive line for two years. He finished 2016 with 61 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, and three sacks. Delgado is the top returning tackler patrolling at linebacker, finishing with 114 tackles, including 8.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 1 interception. Doyin Jibowu is also a steadying presence at the bandit position, averaging nearly 80 tackles per season in his first two years on the field while starting all 24 contests in that span. Jibowu earned an All-MIAA nod his redshirt-freshman season.

Both the Coaches and Media Polls were consistent in the first six teams referenced in the poll. Two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State was picked No. 1 in both polls for the fifth consecutive year. In 2013, that run started when the Bearcats shared the No. 1 pick in the Coaches Poll with Missouri Western and held received the No. 1 pick in the Media Poll. Pittsburg State was the last to be picked alone in the No. 1 spot before the current five-year run by NWMSU, receiving that distinction in both polls in 2012. Northwest Missouri State, Emporia State, and Central Missouri all made the NCAA Playoffs last year. Emporia State’s two losses last year were to Northwest Missouri State (regular season and playoffs).

Fort Hays State opens up the 2017 season on Thursday, August 31 at Missouri Southern in Joplin. The first home game of the year is slated for Thursday, September 7 against Central Missouri.

Below are the 2017 MIAA Preseason Polls.

Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (9) 118

2. Emporia State (2) 108

3. Central Missouri (1) 106

4. Pittsburg State 88

5. Fort Hays State 83

6. Washburn 71

7. Missouri Western 58

8. Central Oklahoma 51

9. Lindenwood 37

10. Northeastern State 31

11. Missouri Southern 24

12. Nebraska-Kearney 17

Media Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (36) 464

2. Emporia State (3) 421

3. Central Missouri 383

4. Pittsburg State 347

5. Fort Hays State 316

6. Washburn 262

7. Central Oklahoma 227

8. Missouri Western 215

9. Lindenwood 145

10. Missouri Southern 108

11. Northeastern State 102

12. Nebraska-Kearney 52