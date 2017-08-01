Ron Baker will sign autographs in La Crosse this week

LA CROSSE — Western Kansas native Ron Baker of the New York Knicks will sign autographs this week in La Crosse.

Baker, a star at Scott City and later Wichita State University, will sign copies of his book, “You’re Too Big to Dream Small,” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at hte Rush County Fairgrounds.

The event is sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust.

Fans can purchase an autographed book for $25 and have an additional item signed, or bring in cash or school supplies to have one item autographed.

All profits will be donated to the Otis-Bison and La Crosse school supply drive.