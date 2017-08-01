MYSLIVY: Climate + Energy Awards – Nominate today!

Do you have a colleague, neighbor, or friend who is doing great work on climate and energy issues? Are you impressed with an organization or business working to advance clean energy? Do you stand in awe of someone whose work has changed Kansas for the better? Nominate them for a Climate + Energy Award!

In honor of the Climate + Energy Project’s TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY, we are launching the Climate + Energy Awards. CEP has been successful because of the many individuals and organizations across the state who believe in the power of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and community. Celebrate the good work in our state by nominating an individual or organization for one of these awards.

Climate + Energy Impact Award

A lifetime achievement award recognizing an individual whose work achieved positive, long-term, broad impacts in climate, energy, and environmental issues across the state.

Climate + Energy Project Sustainer Award

A volunteer-recognition award for an individual who has regularly engaged with CEP for at least five years.

Climate + Energy Changemaker Award

Recognition for an organization or individual whose recent (1-3 years) work has significantly advanced climate, energy, and/or environmental issues in Kansas.

Nominate those amazing Kansans today! Nominations close on August 30.

The fine print: Individuals may submit nominations for any or all of the award categories. Nominators must provide contact information for each nomination. Nominations are due on August 30. Please contact Rachel Myslivy at 785-764-2055 or myslivy@climateandenergy.org with any questions.

The non-profit Climate + Energy Project, based in Hutchinson, seeks to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in America’s Heartland through the ambitious deployment of energy efficiency and renewable energy, in policy and practice.