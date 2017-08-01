WaKeeney resident Leslie L. Rush passed away Friday, July 28, 2017, at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital. He was 90 years of age. Leslie was born December 4, 1926, in Lyons, Kansas, to Virgil William and Ina Marie (Smith) Rush.

Leslie was united in marriage to Elizabeth Ann Wynn on June 11, 1946, in Lyons, Kansas. They were married 70 years. Elizabeth preceded him in death on November 15, 2016. He spent most of his working life as owner and operator of Rush Tank service, from 1975 until retirement. Leslie loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was known for his skills as a water skier in his younger days. Leslie was a proud veteran, having served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Survivors include his two sons, Michael and wife April, and Terry and wife Olive, all of WaKeeney; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Shannon Rush; two brothers, Homer and Dale; and a sister, Opal.

Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery, WaKeeney. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leslie Rush Memorial Fund. Checks made to the fund may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.