Lane reduction on Willow Street between W. 29th and W. 27th

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Tuesday, August 1, 2017, lanes will be reduced on Willow between 29th and 27th streets for concrete repairs. Both the north bound and south bound lanes will remain open but lanes will be narrowed.

The repairs are estimated to be completed by Friday, August 11, 2017, weather permitting.

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and avoid driving in the area if possible.

The City of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Department at 785-628-7350.