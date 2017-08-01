LaCrosse grad student among presenters at Association of Leadership Educators conference

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The Department of Leadership Studies at Fort Hays State University was well represented recently at the Association of Leadership Educators annual conference in Charleston, S.C. Eleven FHSU faculty and staff members attended, served, presented and were honored.

The Department won the Outstanding Research Poster Award for the poster “Ten Year Update: A review of Undergraduate Leadership Major Programs.” The poster was presented by Dr. Jill Arensdorf, chair and associate professor of the Department of Leadership studies; Dr. Justin Greenleaf, assistant professor of leadership studies; Seth Kastle, assistant professor of leadership studies; Dr. Brett Whitaker, assistant professor of leadership studies; and Kyle Sramek, LaCrosse graduate student studying organizational leadership who is also a graduate teaching assistant in the department.

Kaley Klaus, instructor of leadership studies, received the ALE Rising Star Award, which recognizes an early career ALE member whose leadership and service upholds and embodies the association’s mission to strength and sustain the expertise of professional leadership educators.

Arensdorf and Greenleaf served on the 2016-2017 ALE Board of Directors, with Arensdorf as the association vice president and Greenleaf as the marketing and public relations director.

Klaus also served as the conference concurrent sessions committee chair. Ella Ingram, Hays senior majoring in organizational leadership and student administrative assistant for the department, was the conference intern.

Additional presentations:

“Effective Learning Outcomes Assessment for Leadership Educators,” an educator workshop by Klaus and Dr. Jeni McRay, assistant professor of leadership studies.

“Evaluation of Yearlong Academic Leadership Cohort Programs,” a roundtable led by Greenleaf and Whitaker.

“Examining the Intersectionality of Leadership and Management: Reframing Our Pedagogical Approach,” a roundtable led by Dr. Brendon Fox, assistant professor of leadership studies, and Jared Nielsen, instructor of leadership studies.

“Student Learning Outcomes Associated with eService-Learning,” a research paper by Greenleaf and Dr. Brent Goertzen, professor of leadership studies.