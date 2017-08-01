KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 8/1/17

How many mystery writers does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
Two: one to screw it almost all the way in and one to give it a surprising twist at the end.
Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry
Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video
How many mystery writers does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
Two: one to screw it almost all the way in and one to give it a surprising twist at the end.
Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry