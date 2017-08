RUSSELL COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 6a.m. Tuesday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Vernon F. Krisher, 51, Wilson, was northbound on Kansas 232 just east of Lucas.

Due to the fog, the driver ran the stop sign at K18, the KHP said. The Jeep entered the north ditch and rolled.

Krisher was transported to Wesley Medical Center. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.