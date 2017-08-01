Kansas man admits using false W-2 forms in tax fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy that tried to obtain about $445,000 in fraudulent federal income tax returns.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tom Larson said in a news release that 24-year-old Orville Frame Jr., of Topeka, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Missouri. The scheme used false W-2 forms to file fraudulent federal and state income tax returns.

Prosecutors say Frame and a co-defendant, 37-year-old Byron Meeks of Topeka, attempted to obtain about $445,000 but received only $10,945 from one federal refund and $3,389 in a Kansas state tax refund.

Meeks was sentenced in April to five years in federal prison without parole.

Frame faces a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.