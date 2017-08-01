Kansas Democrats will have Hays meeting to help update party platform

TOPEKA – On Tuesday, the Kansas Democratic Party unveiled a new process for writing the party’s platform.

“Every four years, the Kansas Democratic Party updates its platform to ensure that it aligns with the party’s priorities and values,” John Gibson, Chairman of the Kansas Democratic Party, said.

The new process, which was designed to garner more grassroots input from Democrats across the state, includes public comment sessions, as well as an online survey where Kansas Democrats can share their thoughts and hopes for the Kansas Democratic Party’s Platform.

Gibson, has appointed Tom Witt of Wichita and Ty Dragoo of Topeka, to serve as Chair and Vice Chair of the Platform Committee, respectively. Witt, a long time Kansas activist for the LGBT community, chairs the Kansas Democratic Party’s Progressive Caucus. Dragoo, who is actively involved in the Democratic Party, is the Kansas Legislative Director of the Sheet Metal Air Rail & Transportation Union.

“I believe it is critical to seek input from all Kansas Democrats, especially our grassroots voices, ” Witt said. “This is the first time in recent memory we have opened our platform drafting to input from our grassroots membership,” he said.

Public comment meetings are scheduled for each of Kansas’ four congressional districts:

First Congressional District: Saturday, August 5, 2017, 1:30 p.m.

Hays Arts Center, 112 E 11th St., Hays, KS

Second Congressional District: Saturday, July 29, 2017, 10:00 a.m.

Ottawa Municipal Auditorium Building, 301 S Hickory St., Ottawa, KS

Third Congressional District: Sunday, August 13, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St., Mission, KS 66202

Fourth Congressional District: Saturday, August 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Service Employees International Union, 3340 W Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS

In addition to the public comment sessions, Kansas Democrats can offer platform suggestions online at https://www.kansasdems.org/platform/

The platform will be finalized at the Platform Committee meeting on August 27 in Manhattan.