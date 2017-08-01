Hays, Kansas – Janice M. Walters, age 76, beloved and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend was called home and peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

She was born October 3, 1940, in Hays, Kansas to Edward J. and Germaine (Lang) Gerstner.

She and Herbert D. Walters were married June 23, 1962, in Hays and recently celebrated their 55th anniversary. They raised two children.

Janice grew up in Hays, attended Jefferson West Grade School, Girls Catholic High, and Marymount College Salina, Kansas. She majored in Art and Home Economics.

Janice began her teaching career at St. Joseph Grade School and then taught art at Kennedy Middle School until she retired in 1995 due to Parkinson’s disease. She was a longtime supporter and an engaged member of the Hays Arts Council, including involvement as a summer program instructor. She was also involved with outreach experiences for students. She had a great love and passion for art, teaching, cooking, and people, especially her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Her love for others shone in her beautiful eyes and smile, always making you feel special. She was an angel in our lives, no matter her suffering, and a true example of grace, courage, humility, and selfless love.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; one son, Kevin Walters and wife, Angela, Hays, KS; one daughter, Jennifer Johnson and husband, Stacy, Hays, KS; one brother, Jim Gerstner and wife, Conni, Kansas City, MO; one sister, Sheila Dalrymple and husband, Mike, Topeka KS; three grandsons, John Walters, Joel Johnson and Jack Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Joseph Johnson.

Services are 1:00 P.M. Friday, August 4, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Hays, Kansas and inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery Hays, Kansas.

A vigil service and rosary will be at 12:30 P.M. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Friday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorials to Hays Arts Council.

Service are entrusted to Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortaury@eaglecom.net