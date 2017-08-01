HPD arrest log, July 27 to 30

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Rubi Eduardo Thomas Zamarron-Sandoval, 32, Hays, was arrested at 6 p.m. July 30 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Asha Nichole Garrison, 21, Hays, was arrested at 6:49 p.m. July 30 in the 200 block of West 15th on suspicion of domestic battery.

LaTravis Xavier Turner, 30, Hays, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. July 30 in the 500 block of East 14th on suspicion of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and driving under the influence.

Joaquin Gutierrez-Vargas, 30, Hays, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. July 30 in the 700 block of Main on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and transporting an open container of alcohol.

Dylan Matthew Monasmith, 18, Plainville, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. July 28 in the 1900 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the misconduct of a child.

Grant M. Rahjes, 23, Agra, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. July 29 in the 200 block of West 10th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Melissa Dawn Pfaff, 46, Hays, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. July 29 in the 1000 block of West 28th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tannor Lee Wiesner, 23, Hays, was arrested at 1:28 a.m. July 30 in the 500 block of West Seventh on suspicion of sexual battery and disorderly conduct.

Morgan Maria Contreras, 19, Hays, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. July 27 in the 100 block of West Eighth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.