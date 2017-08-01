HPD Activity Log July 28-30

The Hays Police Department responded to 3 animal calls and 10 traffic stops Mon., July 28, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Animal At Large–33rd and Indian Trail, Hays–8:14 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–700 block Main St, Hays; 9:40 AM

Miscellaneous Investigation–1000 block Centennial Blvd, Hays; 10:08 AM

Animal Cruelty/Neglect–100 block W 13th St, Hays; 11:35 AM

Criminal Trespass–2500 block General Hays Rd, Hays; 12:41 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 1:33 PM

Mental Health Call–1000 block Country Club Dr, Hays; 2:52 PM

Civil Transport–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 3:01 PM

Theft of Vehicle–4200 block Vine St, Hays; 5/17; 6/4

Lost Animals ONLY–300 block W 16th St, Hays; 4:31 PM

Civil Dispute–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:26 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–2700 block Vine St, Hays; 10:02 PM

Disturbance – Noise–300 block W 7th St, Hays; 11:58 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 0 animal calls and 12 traffic stops Tue., July 29, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–800 block Oak St, Hays; 12:12 AM

Traffic Stop–1200 block Ash St, Hays; 12:54 AM

Suspicious Activity–200 block W 8th St, Hays; 1:38 AM

Driving Under the Influence–200 block W 10th St, Hays; 3:10 AM

Animal Bite Investigation–2900 block Walnut St, Hays; 10:11 AM

Civil Dispute–1400 block 1414 E 29th St, Hays; 2:01 PM

Obstruction of Legal Process–500 block W 21st St, Hays; 4:23 PM

Drug Offenses–1000 block W 28th St, Hays; 7:14 PM

Disturbance – Noise–1700 block Elm St, Hays; 7:56 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–3700 block Vine St, Hays; 8:23 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 10:24 PM; 10:50 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 4 animal calls and 10 traffic stops Wed., July 30, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Disorderly Conduct–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:27 AM

Driving Under the Influence–6th and Main, Hays; 2:01 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–1300 block Douglas Dr, Hays; 2:15 AM

Dead Animal Call–22nd and Haney, Hays; 9 AM

Animal At Large–500 block Vine St, Hays; 11:32 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–2600 block Vine St, Hays; 12:07 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–1200 block Main St, Hays; 1:41 PM

MV Accident-Property Damage–1900 block Gen Custer Rd, Hays; 3 PM

Water Use Violation–1700 block Western Plains Dr, Hays; 4:18 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–300 block E 16th St, Hays; 6/1 12:01 AM; 7/30 4:30 PM

Animal Cruelty/Neglect–500 block W 37th St, Hays; 4:52 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 5:50 PM

Animal At Large–2500 block Gen Hancock Rd, Hays; 6:44 PM

Unwanted Person–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 7:34 PM