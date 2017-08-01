HaysMed welcomes new pediatricians 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

HaysMed

Hays, KS (August 1, 2017) – Two new pediatricians have recently joined the Medical Staff at HaysMed. Dr. Cody Heston and Dr. Chelsea Powell both started working Tuesday at HaysMed.

Dr. Heston received his medical degree from The University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City and Wichita, Kansas. He completed his residency in Pediatrics at UNMC-Creighton-Children’s Hospital Joint Pediatric Residency in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dr. Heston completed a rotation at the Pediatric Center at HaysMed while he was in medical school and is excited to be a permanent part of our team.

Dr. Chelsea Powell, a native of Hays, received her medical degree from The University of Kansas School of Medicine in Kansas City, Kansas. She completed her residency in Pediatrics at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Both physicians are accepting new patients at HaysMed’s Pediatric Center.