HaysMed takes final step in closure of Skilled Care Unit

HaysMed took its last steps in closing its Skilled Care Unit in late July.

The unit was closed March 1, and published its last notice to Medicare on July 21.

The decision to close the unit was made in February.

“HaysMed has an obligation to provide the best health care services to the patients we serve,” the hospital said in a news release. “A part of that duty is to run an efficient hospital and make necessary changes to meet the needs of our patients, therefore we have made the decision to close the skilled care unit effective March 1. We can more efficiently take better care of patients on one floor versus two floors.”

The Skilled Care Unit was opened in September 2013 when there was a greater need for short-term care after an initial hospital stay.

“The hospital and healthcare are undergoing many changes.“ said Shae Veach, vice president for regional operations and marketing. “We have a responsibility to continually examine all our services and focus on those that ensure that HaysMed is fiscally strong over the long term.”

Associates from this unit had the opportunity to transition to other departments in the hospital or apply for other open positions available.

HaysMed continues to engage the support of case management/social work to make arrangements for patients who may need continued care.

“HaysMed is making these changes to ensure that health care services not only survive but thrive to support our community into the future,” Veach noted in the news release.