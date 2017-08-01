Gregory Lynn “Luf” Lovelady, 58, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at his home, in Palco, Kansas. He was born in Hoxie, Kansas, December 31, 1958, to Kenneth Eugene and Sharon Maureen (Hardman) Lovelady.

Greg and his brother Mike grew up first in Hill City, Kansas. The family spent four years in Cambridge, Nebraska where the brothers’ love of Nebraska football originated. The family later moved to Plainville, Kansas.

Greg was a 1977 graduate of Plainville High School and attended Fort Hays State University. While at Fort Hays, Greg was a disc jockey for the FHSU radio station. Through the years, he also enjoyed announcing high school sports in Plainville and Palco. Greg had a deep admiration for Bob Davis, best known for broadcasting games at FHSU, KU, and the Kansas City Royals. It was Bob Davis who announced Plainville’s 1980 State Football Championship Game in which Greg’s brother, Mike, was a star player.

Greg married Kathy Couture, June 12, 1982, at the Plainville Methodist Church. To this union were born two children: Travis Landon and Tiffany Dawn. Most of Greg’s adult life was spent working in the oilfield. His first job was a fuel truck driver for Dugan Oil Company in Plainville. Following in his father’s footsteps, he then became a pumper. In his latest endeavor, he became the owner/operator of LuvCo. Car Wash in Palco.

As an avid Royals and Chiefs fan, the family went to many games in Kansas City. Greg also loved music and attended many concerts with Kathy. He enjoyed all music but especially classic rock.

Greg also had an artistic side to him. He was always sketching; specifically, oilfield equipment and cars. He could create amazing work on an “Etch-a-Sketch”. Tiffany has always said that her artistic ability as a graphic designer came from her Dad.

Dogs were always in Greg’s life. Greg and Kathy’s first dog was a Maltese named Sugar, later came Sadie, a Toy Poodle, and his pumping buddy, Billy, a Terrier mix.

Mike and Greg were not only brothers, but best of friends growing up. Even as the years went on, and distance separated them, they rarely missed a day of not calling, or texting one another.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents. Left to mourn his passing are Kathy Lovelady of Hays, his son Travis Landon Couture-Lovelady of Ellis, his daughter Tiffany and son-in-law Jarod Reddig of Hays, brother Mike Lovelady of Ness City, and ex-wife Darla Lovelady of Herndon, nieces Abby Stagner and Kourtney Lovelady, nephews Caleb and Braden Anderson and his beloved dog, Billy.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hill City Christian Church with lunch immediately following at the church; burial in Hill City Cemetery after cremation with a private family service at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family to cover funeral costs in care of Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.