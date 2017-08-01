Follow MIAA Football Media Day Live on MIAA Network

FHSU Sports Information

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The annual MIAA Football Media Day will be available live on the MIAA Network, Tuesday (Aug. 1). The MIAA will utilize multiple platforms to provide free live coverage of 2017 Football Media Day, taking place at Children’s Mercy Park (home of Sporting Kansas City and the Division II Football National Championship Game).

All twelve MIAA football head coaches and two student-athletes from each school will be in attendance along with media from Kansas City and throughout the conference footprint.

Live coverage of the press conferences will begin on The MIAA Network at 9 a.m. with opening comments from MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy, including the release of the preseason coaches and media polls. The MIAA Network app is also available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku. “One exciting feature of the new MIAA Network is that our fans will be able to watch all of the action on their smart TV’s,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “The new Network is so much more than an internet broadcast for your laptop. Through the four OTT apps, we now have a digital sports network that allows our fans to watch when, where and how they want.” As in the past, the MIAA Network is also available via your computer or mobile device. The complete schedule of appearances and times for each school are listed below.

In addition, the event will be on Facebook Live featuring interviews with student-athletes from each school immediately following the appearance at their respective press conferences.

Photos will be posted throughout the event on the new MIAA Instagram account, @TheMIAANation.

Also, for the first time, fans and the media have the opportunity to submit questions via Twitter (@TheMIAA) using the hashtag, #askMIAAMediaDay. Selected questions will be included in both the press conference and the Facebook Live broadcasts.

2017 Football Media Day Schedule

9 a.m. Mike Racy (MIAA Commissioner)

9:15 a.m. Supervisor of Officials Phil Laurie

9:30 a.m. Washburn Coach Craig Schurig, senior offensive lineman Bob Marco and senior inebacker Austin Tillman

9:45 a.m. Pittsburg State Coach Tim Beck, junior quarterback John Roderique and junior linebacker Demetrius Bernard.

10 a.m. Missouri Western Coach Matt Williamson, senior quarterback Skyler Windmiller and senior defensive back Donte Watkins

10:15 a.m. Missouri Southern Coach Denver Johnson, sophomore wide receiver Carson Day and junior defensive lineman Trevor Plafcan

10:30 a.m. Central Missouri Coach Jim Svoboda, senior wide receiver Jaylen Zachery and senior defensive lineman Connor Flagel

10:45 a.m. Lindenwood Coach Jed Stugart, junior running back Calen Campbell and senior defensive end Jonathan Harris

11 a.m. Northeastern State Coach Rob Robinson, senior wide receiver Zac King and senior linebacker La’More Wise

11:15 a.m. Nebraska-Kearney Coach Josh Lynn, sophomore quarterback Steve Worthing and senior defensive lineman Sam Stoltenberg

11:30 a.m., Fort Hays State Coach Chris Brown, junior quarterback Jacob Mezera and junior defensive back Doyin Jibowu

11:45 a.m. Central Oklahoma Coach Nick Bobeck, senior quarterback Chas Stallard and junior defensive lineman Carson Smith

12 p.m. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins, sophomore quarterback Braxton Marstall and junior defensive back Marcus Houghton

12:15 p.m. Northwest Missouri Coach Rich Wright, senior running back Jordan Grove and senior safety Edward Richey