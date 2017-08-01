Brull named development officer at HaysMed Foundation

HaysMed Foundation

HaysMed Foundation announced Tuesday that Jeff Brull has accepted the position of Development Officer. He will begin his duties in September.

In this position, Brull will be responsible for assisting with HaysMed Foundation’s fundraising including major gift and planned giving programs as well as helping to advance HaysMed’s mission by articulating the critical role of private philanthropy within healthcare.

Brull brings extensive knowledge to the position having previous experience in development and nonprofit relations. He has served in the development office with the Fort Hays State University Foundation and most recently as the Advancement Director for Thomas More Prep – Marian High. Brull received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Communications from Fort Hays State University.

“We could not be more pleased with this opportunity to utilize Jeff’s strengths as a dynamic new member of the Foundation staff,” said Foundation Executive Director Ruth Heffel. “He has a successful background in development and great passion for Hays and western Kansas. Both of which will help continue the Foundation’s impact on the health of our friends and neighbors in our region.”

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, the HaysMed Foundation plays an important role in the growth, expansion and level of quality healthcare provided in western Kansas by HaysMed and its clinics. The Foundation’s singular purpose is to ensure that HaysMed’s ability to offer quality healthcare continues and is carried out for generations.

Through the philanthropic efforts of dedicated donors and volunteers, the Foundation has raised funds for the acquisition of equipment to improve patient care, implementation of new programs to enhance efficiency, and growth in the breadth of services HaysMed provides to patients and families in western Kansas.