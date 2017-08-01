2 from Hays hospitalized after driver makes U-turn on I-70

ELLIS COUNTY – Two people from Hays were injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday in Ellis County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Chrysler 300 driven by Alfred Koerner, Jr., 81, Hays, was westbound on eastbound Interstate 70 at the U.S. 183 Bypass exit ramp.

The driver tried to make a U-turn on to Interstate 70 eastbound.

A 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by Justin R. Mandy, Helena, MT., was traveling westbound on the Interstate 70 passing lane and struck the Chrysler 300.

The Chrysler 300 came to rest in the middle of both eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.

Koerner Jr., and a passenger Patricia A. Hasenberger, 83, Hays, were transported to Hays Medical Center. Mandy was not injured.

Hasenberger was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.